The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $126,700,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 109.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 348,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 182,528 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

