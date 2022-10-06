The Citadel (THECITADEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $390,611.00

The Citadel (THECITADEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. The Citadel has a total market cap of $390,611.00 and approximately $14,849.00 worth of The Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Citadel has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One The Citadel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Citadel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

The Citadel Token Profile

The Citadel’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. The Citadel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Citadel’s official Twitter account is @thecitadeltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Citadel is thecitadeltoken.com.

The Citadel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Citadel (THECITADEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Citadel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Citadel is 0 USD and is up 68.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,980.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecitadeltoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.