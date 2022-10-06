The Commission (CMSN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

The Commission (CMSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, The Commission has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One The Commission token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. The Commission has a market capitalization of $135,244.87 and approximately $71,574.00 worth of The Commission was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

The Commission Token Profile

The Commission’s launch date was April 4th, 2022. The Commission’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,879,799 tokens. The Commission’s official website is thecommission.xyz. The Commission’s official Twitter account is @thecmsn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Commission

According to CryptoCompare, “The Commission (CMSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Commission has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Commission is 0.00013802 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecommission.xyz.”

