The Coop Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.85 Million (GMD)

The Coop Network (GMD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One The Coop Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Coop Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. The Coop Network has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $447,740.00 worth of The Coop Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Coop Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About The Coop Network

The Coop Network launched on March 27th, 2021. The Coop Network’s official website is thecoopnetwork.io. The Coop Network’s official Twitter account is @thegeomadao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Coop Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Coop Network (GMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. The Coop Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Coop Network is 0.00709925 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,748.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecoopnetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Coop Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Coop Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Coop Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Coop Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Coop Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.