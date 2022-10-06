The Crypto You 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,564.00 (MILK)

The Crypto You (MILK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. The Crypto You has a market cap of $252,258.00 and $10,564.00 worth of The Crypto You was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Crypto You has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One The Crypto You token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Crypto You Token Profile

The Crypto You launched on December 4th, 2021. The Crypto You’s total supply is 24,673,856,038 tokens. The official message board for The Crypto You is thecryptoyou.medium.com. The official website for The Crypto You is thecryptoyou.io. The Crypto You’s official Twitter account is @thecryptoyou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Crypto You

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto You (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Crypto You has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Crypto You is 0.00001004 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,705.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecryptoyou.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto You directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto You should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto You using one of the exchanges listed above.

