The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

