The Dragon Gate (KOI) Trading 54.1% Lower This Week

The Dragon Gate (KOI) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One The Dragon Gate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Dragon Gate has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar. The Dragon Gate has a market cap of $41,597.38 and $11,890.00 worth of The Dragon Gate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Dragon Gate Token Profile

KOI is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2022. The Dragon Gate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Dragon Gate’s official Twitter account is @thedragongate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Dragon Gate’s official website is thedragongate.io. The official message board for The Dragon Gate is medium.com/@thedragongate.eth.

The Dragon Gate Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dragon Gate (KOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Dragon Gate has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Dragon Gate is 0.00003878 USD and is up 29.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,176.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thedragongate.io/.”

