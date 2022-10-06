The Essential Coin (ESC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $189,417.32

The Essential Coin (ESC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, The Essential Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. The Essential Coin has a market cap of $189,417.32 and approximately $73,232.00 worth of The Essential Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Essential Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

The Essential Coin Profile

The Essential Coin’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. The Essential Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Essential Coin’s official website is theessentialcoin.org. The Reddit community for The Essential Coin is https://reddit.com/r/TheEssentialCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Essential Coin’s official Twitter account is @essentialesc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Essential Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Essential Coin (ESC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Essential Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Essential Coin is 0 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theessentialcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Essential Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Essential Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Essential Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

