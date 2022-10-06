The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $226.24 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.