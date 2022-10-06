The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.88% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.62 ($11.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

