The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.42.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

