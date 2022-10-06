The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $84.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 115.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 132,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.