The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Target Price to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

