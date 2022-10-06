The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Target Price to $24.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

