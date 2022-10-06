The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

