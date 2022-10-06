The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,531 shares of company stock worth $51,874,937. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.