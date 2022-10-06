The HUSL (HUSL) Price Down 13.5% This Week

The HUSL (HUSL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One The HUSL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The HUSL has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. The HUSL has a total market capitalization of $566,809.36 and $11,284.00 worth of The HUSL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

The HUSL Token Profile

HUSL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2021. The HUSL’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,379,879 tokens. The HUSL’s official Twitter account is @the_husl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The HUSL’s official website is thehusl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The HUSL (HUSL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The HUSL has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,379,879.07 in circulation. The last known price of The HUSL is 0.05028585 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,226.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thehusl.io.”

