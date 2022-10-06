The Killbox (KBOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,688.00

The Killbox (KBOX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, The Killbox has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. The Killbox has a market cap of $82,275.67 and $13,688.00 worth of The Killbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Killbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Killbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

The Killbox Profile

The Killbox launched on November 6th, 2021. The Killbox’s total supply is 6,434,792,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,309,084 tokens. The Killbox’s official Twitter account is @thekillboxgame. The Killbox’s official website is www.thekillboxgame.com.

The Killbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Killbox (KBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Killbox has a current supply of 6,434,792,325 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Killbox is 0.00009527 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,521.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thekillboxgame.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Killbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Killbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Killbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Killbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Killbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.