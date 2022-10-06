The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 569,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 in the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

