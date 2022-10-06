The Parallel (PRL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,585.00

The Parallel (PRL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, The Parallel has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One The Parallel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Parallel has a total market capitalization of $248,014.30 and $11,585.00 worth of The Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.40 or 0.99975009 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004908 BTC.

About The Parallel

The Parallel is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2021. The Parallel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,973,193 tokens. The Parallel’s official message board is medium.com/@theparallel. The Parallel’s official Twitter account is @theparallel_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Parallel is https://reddit.com/r/theparallel_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Parallel is theparallel.io.

Buying and Selling The Parallel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel (PRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Parallel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Parallel is 0.00916129 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,687.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theparallel.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Parallel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Parallel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Parallel using one of the exchanges listed above.

