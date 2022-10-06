The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

