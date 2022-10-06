The Recharge (RCG) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

The Recharge (RCG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. The Recharge has a market capitalization of $57,508.45 and $338,812.00 worth of The Recharge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Recharge token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Recharge has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

The Recharge Profile

The Recharge’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. The Recharge’s official website is www.therecharge.io. The Recharge’s official Twitter account is @therecharge_ad. The official message board for The Recharge is medium.com/therecharge.

Buying and Selling The Recharge

According to CryptoCompare, “The Recharge (RCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Recharge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Recharge is 0.47778979 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $338,765.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therecharge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Recharge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Recharge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Recharge using one of the exchanges listed above.

