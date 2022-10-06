The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

