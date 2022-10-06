The Sprint Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,929.00 (TST)

The Sprint Token (TST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, The Sprint Token has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One The Sprint Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sprint Token has a total market capitalization of $123,029.26 and approximately $16,929.00 worth of The Sprint Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sprint Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

The Sprint Token Profile

The Sprint Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2022. The Sprint Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Sprint Token’s official Twitter account is @thesprintapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sprint Token’s official website is thesprint.app.

The Sprint Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sprint Token (TST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Sprint Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Sprint Token is 0.00130069 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $118.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thesprint.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sprint Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sprint Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sprint Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sprint Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sprint Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.