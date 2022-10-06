The Three Kingdoms Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,721.00 (TTK)

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. The Three Kingdoms has a market capitalization of $70,711.06 and approximately $10,721.00 worth of The Three Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Three Kingdoms has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One The Three Kingdoms token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Three Kingdoms Token Profile

The Three Kingdoms launched on October 5th, 2021. The Three Kingdoms’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,571,429 tokens. The Three Kingdoms’ official website is ttk.gg. The Three Kingdoms’ official message board is medium.com/@playttk. The Reddit community for The Three Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/PlayTTK. The Three Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @playttk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Three Kingdoms Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Three Kingdoms (TTK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Three Kingdoms has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Three Kingdoms is 0.00145877 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,069.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttk.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Three Kingdoms directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Three Kingdoms should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Three Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

