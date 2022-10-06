The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.