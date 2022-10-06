The Wasted Lands (WAL) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

The Wasted Lands (WAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One The Wasted Lands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Wasted Lands has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. The Wasted Lands has a total market capitalization of $330,040.56 and approximately $28,700.00 worth of The Wasted Lands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

The Wasted Lands Token Profile

The Wasted Lands launched on March 7th, 2022. The Wasted Lands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,648,836 tokens. The Wasted Lands’ official Twitter account is @thewastedlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Wasted Lands’ official website is thewastedlands.io. The official message board for The Wasted Lands is medium.com/@thewastedlands.

The Wasted Lands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Wasted Lands (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Wasted Lands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Wasted Lands is 0.03298138 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $38,360.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thewastedlands.io/.”

