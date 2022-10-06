THEORY Price Tops $0.0039 (THRY)

THEORY (THRY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One THEORY token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. THEORY has a market cap of $774,617.07 and $13,910.00 worth of THEORY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEORY has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

THEORY Profile

THEORY was first traded on April 27th, 2022. THEORY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for THEORY is medium.com/@thesciencedao. THEORY’s official Twitter account is @thesciencedao. The official website for THEORY is thesciencedao.io.

THEORY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEORY (THRY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. THEORY has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THEORY is 0.00387309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thesciencedao.io/.”

