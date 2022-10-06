TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,000,000.00 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 580,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.86 per share, with a total value of $14,998,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64.

On Friday, July 15th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.