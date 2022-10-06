Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock

Shares of QQQ opened at $281.98 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65.

Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

