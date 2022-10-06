Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 198 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

