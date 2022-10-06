Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after buying an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

