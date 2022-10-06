Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $239.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.