Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.48.
Several research firms recently commented on TSHA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
