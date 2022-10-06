Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSHA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.