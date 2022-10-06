Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 696,440 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $760.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

