Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 328.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

