Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

