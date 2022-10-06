Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CEIX opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.