Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

