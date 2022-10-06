Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.43. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

