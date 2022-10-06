Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 117 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

