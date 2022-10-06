Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

