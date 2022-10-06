Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 381 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

