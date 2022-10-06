Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 693 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

