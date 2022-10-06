Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 81 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.19. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

