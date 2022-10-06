Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 95.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 126,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PayPal by 114.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PYPL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

