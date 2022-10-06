THORWallet DEX (TGT) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

THORWallet DEX (TGT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. THORWallet DEX has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $11,875.00 worth of THORWallet DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORWallet DEX has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One THORWallet DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORWallet DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.22 or 1.00049831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051948 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064608 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

About THORWallet DEX

TGT is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. THORWallet DEX’s total supply is 786,974,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,267,722 tokens. The official website for THORWallet DEX is www.thorwallet.org. THORWallet DEX’s official Twitter account is @thorwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORWallet DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORWallet DEX (TGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. THORWallet DEX has a current supply of 783,641,214.64 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THORWallet DEX is 0.0068818 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $61,895.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thorwallet.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORWallet DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORWallet DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORWallet DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORWallet DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORWallet DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.