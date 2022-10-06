Thunder Lands Trading Down 0.8% This Week (TNDR)

Thunder Lands (TNDR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Thunder Lands has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $17,483.00 worth of Thunder Lands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Lands has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Lands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Lands alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Thunder Lands Profile

Thunder Lands launched on July 6th, 2022. Thunder Lands’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,967,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Lands is https://reddit.com/r/thunderlands. Thunder Lands’ official message board is medium.com/@thunder_lands. Thunder Lands’ official Twitter account is @thunder_lands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Lands is tl.games.

Buying and Selling Thunder Lands

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Lands (TNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Thunder Lands has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thunder Lands is 0.00300395 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,916.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tl.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Lands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Lands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Lands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Lands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.