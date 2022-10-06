Tiger King Coin (TKING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,539.00

Tiger King Coin (TKING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Tiger King Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $8,539.00 worth of Tiger King Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tiger King Coin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tiger King Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.77 or 1.00104417 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

TKING is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Tiger King Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 tokens. Tiger King Coin’s official Twitter account is @tiger_king_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tiger King Coin is https://reddit.com/r/tigerkingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tiger King Coin is tigerkingcoin.com.

Tiger King Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin (TKING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tiger King Coin has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 645,999,263,730.6914 in circulation. The last known price of Tiger King Coin is 0.00000218 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,111.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://tigerkingcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.