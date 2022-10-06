TigerQueen Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week (TQUEEN)

TigerQueen (TQUEEN) traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TigerQueen token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerQueen has a total market cap of $598,380.92 and $18,360.00 worth of TigerQueen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerQueen has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

TigerQueen Profile

TigerQueen launched on November 16th, 2021. TigerQueen’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. TigerQueen’s official Twitter account is @tigerqueentoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerQueen is tigerqueen.io.

Buying and Selling TigerQueen

According to CryptoCompare, “TigerQueen (TQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TigerQueen has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TigerQueen is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tigerqueen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerQueen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerQueen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerQueen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

